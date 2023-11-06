If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Silent Hill 2 Remake pre-order suggests an origin story for Pyramid Head

A mist opportunity.

A man with a large metallic triangular cone on his head stands in an open doorway. It's dark outside and rain pours down
Image credit: Konami
A Best Buy product page for Silent Hill 2 Remake has sparked fan fears of a Pyramid Head origin story.

Pre-orders for the game have gone live from several retailers, though publisher Konami has yet to announce the release date for Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Amongst them, Best Buy has attracted attention for the following line in the product description: "Fan-favourite character, Pyramid Head, makes a return along with a special origin story for fans to play through."

An old one from the archives which will be fun to revisit in future - Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

An origin story for Pyramid Head is an idea which isn't going down well with the Silent Hill community, but some have pointed out this could just be referring to the side-story Born from a Wish, centring on main character Maria, albeit poorly worded. Born from a Wish was released in special editions of Silent Hill 2, and was also included in the Silent Hill HD Collection from 2012.

Best Buy is the only retailer we've spotted with this reference to a "special origin story" so far. Pre-orders have gone live on many other sites including Game and Gamestop, but they have no mention of the origin story.

Eurogamer has contacted Konami for clarification, and we'll update if we hear back.

Silent Hill fans have been feeling the full force of the series' horror recently. Silent Hill: Ascension, the interactive streaming game by Genvid, began last week and has been criticised for its monetisation. In response, Genvid CEO Jacob Navok described the monetisation as a time skip rather than pay-to-win, which didn't go down any better.

