Bloober Team asks fans for patience on Silent Hill 2 Remake, says things are "progressing smoothly"

The Silent Hill 2 remake is "progressing smoothly", developer Bloober Team has assured fans.

Last night, Bloober Team released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying it "would like to clarify" that work on the upcoming remake is continuing on "in accordance with [its] schedule".

"As Bloober Team, we are proud to be a part of Konami's plans for the Silent Hill franchise," it wrote. "Alongside our partner, we are diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality."

The studio said while it appreciates fans "dedication" to its upcoming remake, it now asks the community to remain patient while waiting for more news. Bloober said when Silent Hill 2 remake's publisher Konami is ready to share more, the wait will be worth it.

"Thank you for your understanding and support," the studio closed.

While Bloober did not specify why it felt the need to share this update now, many players have been lamenting its lack of communication recently, especially as the remake was announced over a year ago and since then very little has been actually said about the game.

Over the past week, the developer made headlines when it appeared to place the blame for this silence on Konami.

"Konami is the publisher of the game and communication is definitely part of their job," the studio wrote in response to one fan eager for more news on the game.

Additionally, when one player asked if the Silent Hill 2 remake had been cancelled altogether, Bloober replied with a Gif of Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean films with text stating "of course not".

But while official word on the game's status has been thin, eagle eyed fans did notice that Bloober Team had been quietly updating the backend of Silent Hill 2 Remake's Steam page.

As Vikki reported last month, while the store description and its accompanying tags have been tweaked routinely throughout the year, according to Steam DB, there was a flurry of activity through September and October.

This included confirmation of language subtitles (Brazilian, Portuguese, and Ukrainian), tags, and Steam achievements, hinting that the in-game achievements have been finalised and signed off. The store assets and images were also refreshed.