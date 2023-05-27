If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Updates for Silent Hill 2 Remake, Townfall, and Ascension are on the way, leaker claims

Huh? Rumour? What's going on with that rumour?

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Another day, another Silent Hill rumour, and this one reckons we'll get new trailers from the numerous Silent Hill projects "really soon, before June".

According to horror game leaker Dusk Golem – who was long telling us that the seminal horror series had been rebooted before Konami did – a new trailer showing off the progress of Silent Hill 2 Remake, Townfall, and Ascension are on the way.

Watch on YouTube
Silent Hill: Downfall - Announcement trailer.

"I don't know the exact date for everything," they explained in messages posted to The Snitch's Discord channel," but I'll just say there's a new SH2R, Townhall [sic] & Ascension trailer ready to be revealed at last."

Furthermore, Golem insists the "first of which will be before [Summer Gaming Fest] – which is taking place during what had once been E3 week – and reports that "SH2R has great art direction, Townfall looks very interesting, [and] Ascension looks graphically great".

As for the unannounced The Short Message/Sakura" project? Golem is less certain of this, and reportedly "doesn't know if [that project] is dead yet".

Update: DuskGolem thinks we will probably have three trailers soon
by u/dvrsd in silenthill

After what feels like an eternity of leaks, Konami officially revived its long-dormant Silent Hill series with a flurry of activity in October, starting with remake of horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2, which is being developed by Bloober Team for PC and PS5 as a timed console exclusive.

Bloober Team - the studio behind the likes of The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Observer - has been rumoured to be involved in a Silent Hill revival as far back as June last year, when it announced a partnership with Konami to create a new game. Rumours that the project would be a Silent Hill 2 remake began to coalesce following a series of leaks earlier this year.

We recently reported that Silent Hill 2 translator Jeremy Blaustein is asking Konami to credit his work on the original Silent Hill 2 game in the remake, saying, "it's the right this to do". Blaustein said that while he does not "expect or seek any financial compensation", "I do strongly feel that giving me appropriate credit for my role is the right thing to do".

Bloober recently said the remake will be "faithful to the original title" with a "safe approach" to changes.

Silent Hill is back, but is it too much too soon?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch