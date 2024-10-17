Silent Hill 2 remake tops one million copies sold in less than a week

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake, which released earlier this month, has already managed to shift an impressive number of copies.

As shared by publisher Konami, the remake, which puts players back into the grief-riddled shoes of James Sunderland, has already sold a total of 1m copies (that's across both physical and digital media) since its global launch on 8th October.

In fact, Konami said the remake reached this sales milestone in less than a week, citing sales figures from 11th October. So, that's actually a whopping 1m copies in just three days.

Silent Hill 2 Review Here's Eurogamer's review for Silent Hill 2 remake in video form. Watch on YouTube

As noted by industry insider DuskGolem, this rather zippy timeframe makes Silent Hill 2 Remake the fastest-selling entry in the series to date.

What's more, while Bloober hasn't published sales of its previous games, this so far appears to be the company's biggest critical and commercial success to date.

As a slight aside (considering the two series were traditionally in competition on PlayStation), Capcom also announced today its Resident Evil 4 remake has now welcomed "eight million-plus agents" since its debut.

But, back to Silent Hill 2. It is fair to say today's sales milestone is well deserved for Bloober. The game has been met with widespread acclaim from critics and fans, who have praised the developer for its brillaint remake.

"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," our Vikki wrote in Eurogamer Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding the game an impressive five out of five stars in the process.