Silent Hill announcement stream scheduled for this week

Konami has announced a second Silent Hill Transmission show.

This show will cover game updates, another look at the Return to Silent Hill film adaptation, and merch, Konami said.

While Konami has kept further specifics for the show under wraps, I have a few ideas for what we can expect. First of all, I am sure we will see more of the Silent Hill 2 Remake, and perhaps even get a release date. Back in January, a promotional video from PlayStation appeared to suggest the remake would be released at some point this year.

As for gameplay, the Silent Hill 2 Remake team may want to redeem itself after an earlier combat-focused trailer failed to wow audiences. In fact, developer Bloober said this previous teaser failed to "capture the spirit of the game", adding Konami was responsible for marketing. Then, just last month, Bloober stated it was "very confident" and "excited" about Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Another game I expect we may see on Thursday is Silent Hill: f, which was first announced in 2022 during the first Silent Hill Transmission show. It was revealed with a goosebump-inducing trailer that made my skin crawl, and it is making my skin crawl again just thinking about it. This particular release will be the first new mainline game for the series in over a decade.

We may also see more of Silent Hill: Townfall, which was announced at the same time as f.

Film-wise, I am also expecting a release date for Return to Silent Hill, along with a cinematic trailer. Last year, it was announced that War Horse's Jeremy Irvine had been cast as James in the upcoming release, with Hannah Emily Anderson playing his "true love", presumably Mary.

A leaked film synopsis for Return to Silent Hill previously stated James will return to Silent Hill looking for "his lost love Mary Crane" (in the game, James returns to Silent Hill in search of his wife Mary Shepherd-Sunderland, suggesting the characters may not be married in this adaptation).

Tune in May 30 at 4 p.m. PDT to our SILENT HILL YouTube channel for the second installment of the #SILENTHILL Transmission where we'll share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch.#SILENTHILL pic.twitter.com/5RHc2nGUWB — Konami (@Konami) May 27, 2024

Silent Hill Transmission will air on the Silent Hill YouTube channel on 30th May, at 4pm PDT. That's midnight for those of us here in the UK.