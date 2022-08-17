Fans think The Matrix is coming to MultiVersus

Files relating to The Matrix have been found in MultiVersus' latest update, a reliable dataminer has claimed.

The Matrix's iconic green text has been spotted lurking within Multiversus' code by AisulMV, suggesting a debut for Neo and pals may be on the cards.

This would be no big surprise for MultiVersus, the Smash Bros-style brawler built on the back of Warner Bros. franchises - of which The Matrix saga is but one.

It's also easy to imagine Neo's fighting skills translated into MultiVersus - after all, he does know kung-fu.

To date, MultiVersus includes nearly two dozen Warner Bros characters, including those from its movie and cartoon empires, such as Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, HBO and DC Comics.

Particles for an upcoming banner called "DigitalReality"

It's been interesting to track the IP which MultiVersus has added, which in many cases overlaps with the Warner Bros. roster that was previously part of its Lego crossover project, Dimensions. This may extend to other recently-datamined characters such as Beetlejuice and The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch.

There are also characters which have appeared in Fortnite, that other big crossover-filled game, such as Batman and others from DC Comics, plus Space Jam's LeBron James. Intriguingly, it's now been some time since any new DC characters arrived there.

And the suggestion of The Matrix characters coming to MultiVersus is also interesting. Despite Epic Games making a Matrix Unreal Engine 5 experience, Fortnite's own Matrix crossover only yielded a pair of emotes and a gun skin. At the time, fans wondered why Neo and Trinity didn't turn up themselves. Has Warner Bros. locked them down for MultiVersus instead?