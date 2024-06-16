Elden Ring creator really doesn't mind if you play Elden Ring in co-op

Plus FromSoft is happy to "consider ideas like that with our future games".

Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is okay with you playing Elden Ring in co-op – even if you're using mods to buddy up "beginning to end".

In an interview with PC Gamer, FromSoftware president Miyazaki was asked his thoughts on the modding community's efforts to tweak Elden Ring's features, including the Seamless Co-op mod that permits players to team up beyond mere boss fights.

Miyazaki confirmed that while the team intentionally designed a "casual" system wherein you could "drop in, defeat a boss, drop out", it does not "actively oppose or downplay" Tarnished who prefer to take on the horrors of The Lands Between with a pal by their side.

We've Played Elden Ring's DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree! Here's our hands-on preview Impressions, covering Bosses, Builds and More!

"It's definitely not something we actively oppose or want to downplay, wanting to go through the whole game together," Miyazaki said. "In terms of where we were with Elden Ring, it was simply a case of wanting that more loose, casual style – drop in, defeat a boss, drop out. It doesn't put any technical restrictions on the player, it just sort of lets them complete this focus and then move on, so to speak.

"That's not to say we won't consider other ways like you and your friend played, from beginning to end, total co-op – that's not to say we won't consider ideas like that with our future games."

Elden Ring has now shipped an impressive 25m units worldwide.

On its initial release back in February 2022, Elden Ring was an immediate hit. In just over two weeks, it had shifted 12m copies, with publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware describing these sales as "a fantastic start for the new franchise".

By the time we got to May, sales had surpassed 13.4m, and rose further to 16.6m by August. A year after it made its Tarnished debut, it was revealed Elden Ring had sold 20m copies.