FromSoftware's Elden Ring has now sold 13.4m copies since launch.

Back in March we reported the game had sold 12m copies in just over two weeks, an incredible launch for the game.

The new figure was revealed in publisher Bandai Namco's earnings report that takes us up to the end of March, meaning global sales will have exceeded that 13.4m.

Those sales are across all platforms: PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC.

Elden Ring is the biggest Souls game ever and the biggest game launch since Call of Duty: Vanguard in November 2021.

FromSoftware described the March sales as "a fantastic start for the new franchise". Now, with even more sales added in, the future of the franchise seems all but secured.

Until then, there's DLC supposedly in the works that could shed light on unused areas in the game.