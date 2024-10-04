Elden Ring developer FromSoftware announces salary increase of 12%

FromSoftware has announced a salary increase for its employees of "approximately" 11.8 percent. This increase will begin in April next year.

Along with this salary increase for employees, the Elden Ring developer is also raising the starting salary for new graduates from ¥260k to ¥300k. That's an increase of 15 percent.

"We want to convey excitement and create value. I want to please," Fromsoftware wrote in a press release on the salary increase (Google translated).

"That's what we are working on when making games. To that end, we believe that it is essential to have an environment where each and every employee can concentrate on content development, and we are working to create an environment where employees can stabilise their income and feel rewarded to work.

"The recent increase in basic salary and starting salary is one of these measures."

The company will "continue to work on game development" which will give its community "even more excitement and valuable games" in the future, the statement closed.

Earlier this year, FromSoftware released its Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree to great acclaim. On its debut, it reached 5m sales worldwide in just three days of release. Meanwhile, in June, the company announced Elden Ring itself had shipped 25m units.

So, what's next? While Shadow of the Erdtree will be Elden Ring's only expansion, perhaps the critically acclaimed game will be getting its own "feature film or TV" spin-off in the future. Writer George RR Martin seemed to be hinting at something along these lines, anyway.