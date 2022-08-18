Elden Ring sales surpass 16.6m worldwide

Elden Ring is continuing its strong reign.

The latest figures from publisher Bandai Namco reveal that the fantasy epic has now topped 16.6m sales worldwide (thanks, Gematsu). This figure includes both digital and physical copies of the game.

Watch on YouTube Zoe delves into Blaidd’s backstory in Elden Ring.

In May, Elden Ring had sold 13.4m copies since its launch towards the start of the year. This means that, in just three months, another 3.2m units have been shifted. To borrow from Ed, Elden Ring is clearly doing GRReat!

This is perhaps not surprising. After all, it did see the biggest launch for a Souls game yet.

In fact, Elden Ring earned the biggest non-FIFA or Call of Duty video game launch in the UK since Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

Things for Elden Ring have been going so well that this may well be the start of an ongoing series.

In March, Bandai Namco along with developer FromSoftware released a joint statement, where they described the game's strong sales as "a fantastic start for the new franchise".

"Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide," Bandai Namco boss Yasuo Miyakawa said at the time.

"In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone's daily life."

Keep watching this space.

In the meantime, if you are one of Elden Ring's more recent tarnished and are just starting out on your journey to become the Elden Lord, here is a beginners guide that covers all the things you should do in the game's opening hours.