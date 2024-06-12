Elden Ring has shipped 25m units worldwide

Elden Ring has now shipped an impressive 25m units worldwide.

Elden Ring's social media account shared these latest figures on X. "We have come a long way together," it wrote. "We are ever thankful for your passion and support."

On its initial release back in February 2022, Elden Ring was an immediate hit. In just over two weeks, it had shifted 12m copies, with publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware describing these sales as "a fantastic start for the new franchise".

By the time we got to May, sales had surpassed 13.4m, and rose further to 16.6m by August. A year after it made its Tarnished debut, it was revealed Elden Ring had sold 20m copies.

June 12, 2024

Elden Ring has likely seen a boost in sales recently, as anticipation for its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion ramps up. Shadow of the Erdtree is set to release later this month, on 21st June, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S and Xbox One.

Eurogamer contributor Emma Kent has been hands-on with Elden Ring's DLC already, stating the expansion "feels like a FromSoftware greatest hits album".

"Shadow of the Erdtree already has the look and feel of an absolute epic. With its sombre atmosphere, intricate worldbuilding and cheeky level design, it has all the ingredients required for an additional chapter of Elden Ring's sprawling narrative," she wrote in Eurogamer's Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree preview.