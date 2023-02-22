If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring has now sold an astonishing 20m copies

It's a kind of Margit.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Elden Ring has now shot past the 20m sales mark.

The astonishing sales success comes a year after the game's explosive February 2022 launch.

FromSoftware's Elden Ring was an immediate smash hit, shifting 12m copies in just over two weeks. By the end of March, sales had hit 13.4m. It was 16.6m by August.

To put Elden Ring's success into context, as of 2020, the entire Dark Souls series had sold 27m.

Watch on YouTube
Here's Aoife's spoiler-free Elden Ring review.

Elden Ring won the coveted Game of the Year award at last year's The Game Awards, which boosted sales even further.

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about, it's well worth reading Eurogamer's Elden Ring review, which awarded the game an Essential badge.

Elden Ring also nabbed Eurogamer's 2022 Game of the Year award.

What's next for Elden Ring? In his acceptance speech at The Game Awards, director Hidetaka Miyazaki said there are "several more things" on the way. Surely significant DLC is in the works.

About the Author
Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
