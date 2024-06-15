Today’s Connections hint and answer on 16th June for 371

If you plan on enjoying a lazy Sunday without too much trouble, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 16th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words used to talk about how things are.

- Words used to talk about how things are. Green - Remote areas far from cities.

- Remote areas far from cities. Blue - Objects placed on lawns.

- Objects placed on lawns. Purple - Words that go well with Tale.

Form belongs in the Yellow group, Bush in Green, and Fountain in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 16th June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Fish Bush Flamingo Shape Fountain Folk Country Fairy Gnome State Tall Sticks Form Woods Pinwheel Condition

Connections answer for 16th June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Current Situation - Condition, Form, Shape, State.

Remote Rural Area - Bush, Country, Sticks, Woods.

Classic Lawn Ornaments - Flamingo, Fountain, Gnome, Pinwheel.

___Tale - Fairy, Fish, Folk, Tall. Considering the words available in today's puzzle, I decided to focus on concrete objects that would be easier to group together instead of words that could have multiple meanings to confuse me. The first group I found was the Green one by connecting words based on their relation to rural areas. Next, my strategy helped me find the second group, the Blue one. Fountain was an important word to ground the meaning of the other terms. Then, with the remaining words, I formed the last two groups.