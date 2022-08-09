MultiVersus has already welcomed 10m players to the brawl

Its beta may have only gone live recently, but Warner Bros' MultiVersus brawler is bringing in some impressive numbers.

In fact, at the time of writing, 10,292,969 players have already flocked to the IP riddled smash fest (via tracker.gg).

Superman and co show off thier moves in MultiVersus.

Meanwhile, there are currently 42,133 players thrashing and crashing their way through the game on Steam.

We already knew the game was doing well, but this is quite the debut. Perhaps its appearance at Evo 2022 has bolstered the game's profile even further.

If you are yet to have a go at battling out against the likes of Bugs Bunny and Harley Quinn for yourself, here is what Donlan had to say about the game:

"I spent five minutes with MultiVersus over the weekend, which turned into ten minutes and then an hour and then the best part of a morning. MultiVersus is great!"

Elsewhere in the news, a potential feature which allows players to share their battle pass progress may come to MultiVersus in the future.

Current reports state this was potentially going to be included with the game's first season which, in case you missed it, has been delayed until further notice.