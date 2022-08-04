If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MultiVersus season one delayed until further notice, not due to Discovery merger

Morty-fying.
News by Victoria Kennedy
Updated on

UPDATE 04/08/22: The decision to delay MultiVerus' first season has nothing to do with Discovery's aquisition of Warner Bros., game director Tony Huynh has clarified.

The original story continues below.

ORIGINAL STORY: 04/08/22: The MultiVersus team has announced a delay to the platform fighter's first season.

In addition to this, the company has also delayed the arrival of Morty to the game.

Holy Paderewski, Batman!

"We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players," the developer tweeted.

"We'll let you know the timing as soon as we can," it went on. "We appreciate your patience [and] enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!"

Despite this delay, MultiVersus has had a great debut on Steam, and, as it turns out, the Steam Deck as well.

In fact, it is currently the number one game on the handheld gaming PC, beating the likes of Stray, Elden Ring and Monster Hunter Rise to the top spot.

It turns out Warner Bros.' not-Smash brawler is a hit on Valve's not-Nintendo Switch. Who'd have thunk it?

Eurogamer's editor-in-chief Martin had a whirl at the eclectic and IP-riddled fighting game earlier this year, and wrote about how fun it was "seeing Superman fight against Scooby Doo's Velma".

"What's always set [Nintendo's Smash Bros] apart is the detail and love for the source material, and while the details in MultiVersus aren't quite as polished you can at least sense that passion beneath it all. It's a daft thing and it knows it, and has fun with it."

Meanwhile, Warner Bros is giving the people what they want (and what Nintendon't anymore) by hosting a MultiVersus brawler tournament at Evo 2022.

About the Author

