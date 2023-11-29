Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Among Us teams up with Untitled Goose Game, Celeste and more in new cosmetic bundle

Peace was never an option.

Among Us beans dressed in various skins relating to indie games Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, A Hat in Time, Behemoth, Castle Crashers, Alien Hominid, Undertale, and Untitled Goose Game
Image credit: InnerSloth
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor


Among Us developer InnerSloth has announced its biggest ever cosmetic collaboration for its social deduction game, featuring crossovers with six beloved indie titles.

The Indie Cosmicube is live now, and includes 70 new wearables inspired by Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, A Hat in Time, Undertale, and Untitled Goose Game.

Some of the highlights from the new additions include a Sans skin, a pet Goose, and a Peace Was Never An Option nameplate.

If you'd like to see all of cosmetics available, InnerSloth has listed them on its website. Cosmicube will only be available in the Among Us in-game store until 28th February, 2024, giving players plenty of time to complete tasks, murder each other, and all the usual hi-jinks to earn enough beans to buy it.

The developers involved in the collaboration shared their excitement at being involved and shared larger artworks of the mash-ups, while Undertale creator Toby Fox confirmed that yes, you can now dress as Sans from Undertale in Among Us.

InnerSloth remains committed to adding new content to Among Us. Last month, it added a hefty update filled with mushrooms, and it has a PSVR2 version of the game in the works.