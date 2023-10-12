If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Among Us mushroom-filled map The Fungle arrives this month

Venn-t diagram.

An Among Us Crewmate looks on in shock as mushrooms begin taking over its ship.
Image credit: InnerSloth
Among Us' murderous beans are about to see themselves faced with a whole new map, and it is full of secrets, deceit and mushrooms (the most evil of pizza toppings, in my opinion). That's right, Among Us is about to become among fungus.

The Fungle, as it is known, will be available across all platforms as part of a free update. It promises players the chance to immerse their Impostors and Crewmates in a "weird mushroom jungle". Are InnerSloth putting the fun in fungal? Well, we don't have long until we can find out, as this map launches in just a couple of weeks time, on 24th October.

You can see a little teaser for what mushroom-filled chaos is in store via the video below.

Among Us - The Fungle - Map 5 Reveal Trailer 🍄🗺️ omggggggggggg

Also arriving with this new setting are, of course, some new tasks for Crewmates to try and complete while avoiding being skewered to death by an Impostor (other death animations are available).

The Among Us team has also promised new cosmetics, sabotage and "more", when this map goes live. So, best keep your wits about you.

In other Among Us news, the studio recently announced that a VR version of the social deduction game will be making its way to PS VR2.

We don't currently have a release date for Among Us' move to PS VR2, but while we wait for more information, the game can be wishlisted over on the PlayStation Store now. Its RRP is £10/$10/€10. We will, of course, update on a date when we hear more.

