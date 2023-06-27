If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Among Us' sci-fi social deduction is getting an animated adaptation

From Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Among Us, the popular sci-fi social deduction game from developer Innersloth, is being turned into an animated series by CBS Studios.

As reported by Variety, the new series - which is being handled by Big Mouth and Star: Trek Lower Decks animation studio Titmouse - looks to be adhering closely to the core murder-and-deduction premise of its video game source material.

The show's official longline reads, "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs."

Watch on YouTube
Let's Play Among Us ft. Eurogamer, Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra, and Dicebreaker.

How that will translate into an multi-episode series remains to be seen, but the adaptation is being shepherded by Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis, who's signed up to create and executive produce the new show. Innersloth's Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser will also serve as executive producers.

There's no timeframe for the Among Us adaptation's release at this seemingly early juncture, but expect more details as production continues.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch