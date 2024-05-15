Assassin's Creed Shadows details "premium" editions, collector's edition, plus season pass with exclusive quest

Following a flurry of pre-announcement leaks, Ubisoft has shared first official details of its feudal Japan-set Assassin's Creed Shadows - including confirmation of its 15th November release date and information on its various "premium" editions, a physical collector's edition, and a season pass giving access to two post-launch expansions and an exclusive quest.

Assassin's Creed Shadows, a full-scale series entry following last year's smaller-scale Assassin's Creed Mirage, was confirmed to be in the works back in September 2022 (albeit under the title Codename Red) and comes from Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind 2018's lovable Assassin's Creed Odyssey. As previously rumoured, it'll feature two protagonists: a female ninja, Naoe, and Yasuke, a male samurai based on a real historical figure.

As part of today's reveal event, Ubisoft has given a first tease of Assassin's Creed Shadows in a moody new cinematic story trailer, alongside various other bits of pre-launch information. For starters, there's that season pass, which'll provide access to two post-launch expansions and an exclusive quest line available from launch day - none of which have been detailed so far.

As is Ubisoft's way, Assassin's Creed Shadows is releasing in a variety of increasingly expensive forms. Alongside the £59.99 base game (£69.99 on consoles), there's a £94.99 Gold Edition adding the season pass and three days "early access", plus a £114.99 Ultimate Edition adding five skill points, the Sekiryu character pack and hideout pack, plus the Red Dragon photo filter. And Ubisoft isn't stopping with the season pass-exclusive quest - there's another one, Thrown to the Dogs, coming with all pre-orders.

Additionally, Ubisoft has announced a physical Collector's Edition which includes everything from the Ultimate Edition, plus a Naoe & Yasuke figurine, a life-sized version of Naoe's Tsuba katana, a wall Creed Scroll, a world-map, an 84-page art book, two sumi-e lithographs, and a steelbook case. There's no price for this extravagant bundle just yet, but don't expect it to be cheap.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC (via the Ubisoft Store and Epic), plus Macs with Apple silicon on 15th November. It'll mark the start of a new era for Ubisoft's franchise, being the first game to ditch the series' divisive modern-day narrative - which will now be told via an over-arching hub platform named Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Once Assassin's Creed Shadows arrive that'll leave just two of the four previously confirmed new series entry to go: the witchy looking Codename Hexe - set in 16th century Europe - which appears to be targeting a 2026 launch, and the mobile-focused Codename Jade.