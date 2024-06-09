Here's a look at Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay

Tonight's Xbox Showcase brought us a first glance at Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay, and a better look at its feudal Japanese world.

A fresh trailer for Ubisoft Quebec's upcoming action RPG began with quick scenes showing the changing of the seasons - the ubiquitous Japanese blossom of spring, snow in winter, torrential rain on a muddy battlefield full of corpses.

Next we saw shinobi protagonist Naoe yanking enemies down into the long grass like raptors picking off tourists in Jurassic Park, then quick shots of her performing the Assassin's Creed series' trademark rooftop parkour, aided by a grapple rope. You also now appear to be able to peer around corners.

Exactly a minute in, the trailer switches to show Shadows' samurai hero Yasuke, stomping through scenery then turning another set of enemies into kebabs on his shiny sword.

The trailer concludes with quick shots of both Naoe and Yasuke in combat - the former extinguishing lanterns to strike in the dark, the latter slicing necks as easily as bamboo.

A final couple of shots appear to show a black and white (don't call it Kurosawa Mode) version of the game where the only colour on-screen is the claret red of blood. Is this going to be a visual option players can toggle on?

An extended look at Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay is set to arrive tomorrow, as part of Ubisoft Forward.