Assassin's Creed Shadows extended gameplay reveal shows off its stealthy and... not so stealthy styles

Tonight brought our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay, and the vast difference in approach to playing as its two main characters.

An extended gameplay slice shown during Ubisoft Forward began with samurai Yasuke taking the direct approach to enemies - namely, caving their heads in with a very large mace, spilling brains and baskets of oranges from the local market across the floor.

It wasn't all violence, though - you can also pet dogs.

Next, the action switched mid-mission to Naoe, the shinobi, for a night-time castle infiltration. You can extinguish lights to create darkness, leap down from above and quietly assassinate, stab foes through paper walls, and even use a hollow reed to breathe while lurking underwater.

We really didn't get much of Shadows' story today, but for a first glimpse at gameplay it was an effective enough showcase at how its two heroes will differ.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 15th November 2024.