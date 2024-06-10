Watch tonight's Ubisoft Forward showcase right here with us

We've had a weekend of Summer Game Fest coverage and we're still not done. This evening, it's Ubisoft's turn. The Ubisoft Forward main show begins at 8pm UK time, with a 30-minute pre-show beforehand, and we'll be covering both live, right here, so you don't miss a thing.

What to expect? Big showings for two major new games: Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows. They're both nearly upon us. Star Wars Outlaws arrives at the end of August, and AC Shadows in the autumn, so I'd expect extended gameplay showings tonight. We've seen montages of action from the games but what are they like in moment-to-moment play?

Beyond that, we'll likely see more of the free-to-play Tom Clancy shooter xDefiant, which has only just been released, and probably something of Just Dance, because Just Dance is always there. But will we see anything of the elusive Beyond Good & Evil 2, or the troubled Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake? We can always hope.