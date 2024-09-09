Amazon's Fallout is now an Emmy-winning series

Amazon's Fallout adaptation now has two Emmy awards to its name.

The show, which was released earlier this year on Amazon Prime, follows the story of Ella Purnell's Lucy, Walton Goggins' Ghoul and Aaron Moten's Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus as they each make their way through the post-apocalyptic wasteland with varying degrees of success.

The series quickly became a hit for the streaming service, with scores of praise across the industry. Our own Fallout review called it "a lovely, if blood-spattered, surprise", while Fallout's original creator Tim Cain had nothing but praise for the adaptation.

Now, during this weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, it was announced Fallout had won two accolades: Outstanding Music Supervision and Outstanding Emerging Media Program.

Fallout won the Outstanding Emerging Media Program award for its interactive website known as Fallout: Vault 33. This site allows users to explore Vault 33 and the wasteland by listening to songs such as "I don't want to set the world on fire" by The Ink Spots and "Stars and Stripes Forever" by the US Marine Corps Band on a virtual record player, playing a number of promo videos for the show and swinging by Ma June's for a visit.

Meanwhile, the show's music supervisor Trygge Toven was honoured with the Outstanding Music Supervision award.

In addition to its wins, Fallout has also been nominated across several other categories, including a deserved nod for Goggins' portrayal of The Ghoul and the prosthetic makeup team.

Image credit: Amazon

Fallout is not the only video game adaptation to win at the Emmys. HBO's The Last of Us series won eight Emmys earlier this year, including awards for picture editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects. In addition, Storm Reid won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series and Nick Offerman won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Back in 2022, Netflix's animated take on League of Legends Arcane won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

Image credit: Emmy

As for what is next, Fallout was renewed for a second season soon after the show made its debut in April. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy - who executive produce the show via Kilter Films - said they "can't wait to blow up the world all over again".

And when will that be? Well, we don't have a date just yet, but Fallout's showrunners say they want to get the second season of Amazon's adaptation out as soon as it is possible.