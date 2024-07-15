Fallout: London mod will work with Fallout 4 on GOG and Steam but not Epic

As Fallout 4's massive Fallout: London mod nears its release, distributor GOG has moved to clear up some compatibility questions. The company has confirmed Fallout: London will work with versions of Fallout 4 bought on GOG and Steam, but not those purchased on the Epic Games Store, as the latter doesn't currently support a key feature needed to get it running.

If you're not up to date on its progress, Fallout: London - which, as its name suggests, enables players to quest around a post-apocalyptic open-world version of the UK's capital - has hit a few snags on the road to its release. Specifically, developer Team Folon has run into issues getting it to work with Fallout 4's recently released next-gen update.

Team Folon made the decision to delay Fallout: London back in April, anticipating the mod might run into "complications" when Bethesda's next-gen update arrived - and the decision proved wise. Last week, after some testing, the developer confirmed Fallout 4's next-gen update simply "isn't stable enough" to run Fallout: London right now, and that the mod would be shipping with a downgrader to revert Fallout 4 to an older version.

We already knew Fallout: London's downgrader would work with the GOG version of Fallout 4, given GOG is distributing the mod (its massive size meant it was too large to host on Nexus Mods), but questions remained about versions of the game purchased on other PC stores - which GOG has now addressed.

In a statement provided to VG247, a spokesperson reiterated Fallout: London will work with the GOG version of Fallout 4 and also confirmed it'll be compatible with the Steam release - via a manual downgrade or using a downgrading tool that's current "in progress". However, Epic-distributed copies of Fallout 4 won't work with Fallout: London, given the Epic Store doesn't support the crucial ability to rollback to earlier versions of games.

There is, however, some hope Epic owners will be able to get involved eventually. Team Folon has already confirmed it's planning to update Fallout: London to work with Fallout 4's next-gen patch just as soon as Bethesda has got it in a more stable shape.

As for when Steam and GOG players can play Fallout: London, that's still TBC. Team Folon recently said "the end is in sight", but that the mod would first need to pass GOG's quality-assurance checks. "Once they've completed the process of double-checking that Fallout: London and its installer work on all supported machines," it wrote, "we should be good to go."