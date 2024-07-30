Fallout: London mod developers promise incoming fix for biggest issues

After years of anticipation mixed with a few unexpected delays, Team Folon's Fallout: London mod finally released last week.

The fan-made game-sized mod for Fallout 4 faced a number of challenges on launch, however. As our Ian discovered when he gave it a whirl last week, he couldn't explore very much of it because it kept hard crashing back to his desktop (he did get mauled to death by a fox, though, so still rates the whole experience very highly).

You can see Ian playing through some Fallout: London via the video below.

Thankfully for those like Ian who are eager to explore more of the mod - which despite its issues clearly holds a lot of promise - Team Folon is working on a fix.

Addressing the "reported technical issues" in Fallout: London in a post on social media platform X, the team said it will release an update "soon". It then thanked everyone for their patience in the meantime.

Team Folon also shared an installation guide which it said should help make the process "as hassle-free as it gets". You can find it here.

Hello all, a message from us at Team FOLON®:



— Team FOLON (@TeamFOLON) July 29, 2024

Eurogamer has followed the development of Team Folon's mod for some time. Recently, it was announced former Speaker of the House John Bercow would be lending his voice to an AI robot. In addition to Bercow, Neil Newbon - voice of Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3 - is also in the cast.

As for Fallout more generally, it has had quite the renaissance this year, thanks to the popularity of Amazon's TV series. This Fallout adaptation was watched by 65 million people in its first two weeks and has just recently been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards.

A second season was announced to be in the pipeline soon after the show made its debut in April. According to showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, the Fallout team is "going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible". Well, Ghoul blimey!