Amazon's Fallout series passes impressive viewer milestone after six months

In not quite six months since Fallout first burst its unapologetically bloody way onto our screens, the show has passed an impressive milestone.

As shared on the Fallout social media account, Amazon's adaptation has now been watched by 100 million viewers worldwide.

To put this figure into more perspective, Fallout is the only other show on Amazon Prime to cross the 100 million viewer threshold, the other being Rings of Power. The first season of The Rings of Power has, at the time of writing, reached over 150 million viewers worldwide since its debut, but with a much larger production budget.

Here's a trailer for Amazon's Fallout adaptation.

On its release in April, Fallout quickly became a hit for Amazon, with scores of praise across the industry. Our own Fallout review called it "a lovely, if blood-spattered, surprise", while Fallout's original creator Tim Cain had nothing but praise for the adaptation.

The first season of Fallout saw 65 million viewers tuning in over its first 16 days of release. This in turn led to droves of players venturing into one or many of Fallout's video game wastelands, with Bethesda's Todd Howard stating: "Depending on the Fallout game, you're looking at a 4-6x increase in daily players."

The show subsequently went on to receive several Emmy nominations, before ultimately winning two.

Achievement unlocked! pic.twitter.com/K7pFDtTPyk — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) October 2, 2024

A second season of Fallout is now in the works, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy - who executive produce the show via Kilter Films - saying they "can't wait to blow up the world all over again".

And when will that be? Well, we don't have a date just yet, but Fallout's showrunners say they want to get the second season of Amazon's adaptation out as soon as it is possible. Well, Ghoul blimey!