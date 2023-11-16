Baldur's Gate 3 is getting a fancy physical Deluxe Edition early next year

If you love Baldur's Gate 3 so much you just want to hug it and kiss it and tuck it under your pillow at night (understandable), you're going to want to start priming your puckering lips for action; developer Larian has announced it'll be releasing a fancy physical edition of its acclaimed RPG for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC early next year.

Baldur's Gate 3 will be entering the corporeal realm in the guise of a special Deluxe Edition containing a whole bunch of physical goodies. There's the game itself, which comes on three discs for Xbox Series X/S, two discs for PS5, and a single DVD on PC - although that just contains a custom downloader app with an accompanying Steam key.

Moving onto the fancier physical stuff, Baldur's Gate 3's Deluxe Edition include three CDs containing the game's original soundtrack, a double-sided map, two patches sporting Flaming Fist and Mark of the Absolute designs, a minder flayer poster, plus 32 stickers featuring the game's origin characters, some iconic D&D monsters and more.

All that comes in a carboard box designed in the style of Baldur's Gate 1 & 2, and will be accompanied by some digital extras too. Useable in-game items include the Divinity Item Pack, Bard Song Pack, an Adventurer's Pouch, an exclusive Dice Skin, plus Paintings from Rivellon, inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2. Additionally, the Deluxe Edition contains a digital version of the soundtrack, a digital art book, plus digital character sheets to print out.

Baldur's Gate 3's physical Deluxe Edition will cost €79.99/$79.99 USD when it releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in "Q1 2024". If you're tempted, pre-orders are open now on Larian's website - just be aware additional shipping costs, customs charges, tax, and duty fees may apply.

News of a physical edition for Baldur's Gate 3 comes as Xbox Series X/S patiently wait to hear when it'll be arriving on their platform of choice. The good news is Larian recently confirmed an Xbox release date announcement will be made during this year's The Game Awards on 8th December; the bad news is The Game Awards are still a little over three weeks away.