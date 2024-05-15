Skip to main content
Xbox 360 digital store gets swathe of discounts ahead of closure

From Alone in the Dark to Tomb Raider and more.

News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
26 comments

Microsoft has announced a raft of discounts on Xbox 360 digital games, ranging from Tom Clancy and Tomb Raider to the likes of Just Dance and Puzzle Arcade, ahead of the store's closure in July.

"To celebrate the legacy of Xbox 360, we're working with our amazing publishing partners to bring you as many price reductions from our online store or from the Xbox 360 Store on the console," Microsoft wrote in a new blog post, adding it will be updating this list of deals again both next month and in July. All price reductions announced will remain until the store is closed this summer.

The company reiterated the store's upcoming closure will not affect a player's ability to play Xbox 360 games or any DLC that they have already purchased. "Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play," it wrote.

Here's the first batch of reductions on the Xbox 360 store:

CONTENT TITLE CONTENT TYPE DISCOUNT
Alien Rage Xbox 360 90%
Alone In The Dark Xbox 360 75%
ArcaniA Xbox 360 75%
Black Knight Sword Xbox 360 75%
Bloody Good Time Xbox 360 80%
Child of Light Xbox 360 80%
Cloudberry Kingdom Xbox 360 80%
Dark Messiah of Might and Magic: Elements Xbox 360 80%
Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Xbox 360 75%
Dogfight 1942 Xbox 360 90%
Enemy Front Xbox 360 90%
Fantastic Pets Xbox 360 75%
Far Cry 4 Xbox 360 80%
Fighters Uncaged Xbox 360 80%
Final Exam Xbox 360 67%
Fireburst Xbox 360 90%
Geon: Emotions Xbox 360 85%
Handball 16 Xbox 360 90%
Hunter's Trophy 2 - America Xbox 360 90%
Hunter's Trophy 2 - Australia Xbox 360 90%
IHF Handball Challenge 14 Xbox 360 90%
Just Dance 2014 Xbox 360 80%
Just Dance 2015 Xbox 360 80%
Just Dance 2016 Xbox 360 80%
Just Dance 2018 Xbox 360 80%
Just Dance 2019 Xbox 360 80%
Just Dance(r) Kids 2014 Xbox 360 80%
Kane and Lynch: Dead Men Xbox 360 85%
Legend of Kay Anniversary Xbox 360 75%
Mini Ninjas Adventures Xbox 360 85%
Motionsports Xbox 360 80%
MotionSports: Adrenaline Xbox 360 80%
MURDERED: SOUL SUSPECT Xbox 360 85%
MX VS ATV Supercross Xbox 360 75%
My Body Coach 3 Xbox 360 90%
Panzer General Allied Assault Xbox 360 80%
PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360 80%
Puzzle Arcade Xbox 360 85%
Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show Xbox 360 80%
Raving Rabbids: Alive & Kicking Xbox 360 80%
Rise of the Tomb Raider Xbox 360 80%
Risen 3 Titan Lords Xbox 360 75%
RISK Xbox 360 80%
Risk Urban Assault Xbox 360 80%
Rotastic Xbox 360 80%
Self-Defense Training Camp Xbox 360 80%
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Xbox 360 90%
Snipers Xbox 360 90%
Space Invaders Infinity Gene Xbox 360 85%
Star Raiders Xbox 360 80%
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox 360 75%
The Escapists Xbox 360 85%
Thief Xbox 360 85%
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox 360 80%
Tomb Raider Xbox 360 75%
Trials Fusion Xbox 360 80%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox 360 80%
Voodoo Dice Xbox 360 80%
War World Xbox 360 80%
Watch Dogs Xbox 360 80%
Worms Revolution Xbox 360 50%
Worms: Ultimate Mayhem Xbox 360 75%
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox 360 90%
Yar's Revenge Xbox 360 80%
Zeit² Xbox 360 80%
Zombie Driver HD Xbox 360 75%

Microsoft is set to close its Xbox 360 digital store on 29th July. In addition, the Microsoft Movies & TV app on the Xbox 360 will no longer function.

Of course, following this date, users will still be able to play Xbox 360 games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles via backward compatibility.

