Xbox 360 digital store gets swathe of discounts ahead of closure

Microsoft has announced a raft of discounts on Xbox 360 digital games, ranging from Tom Clancy and Tomb Raider to the likes of Just Dance and Puzzle Arcade, ahead of the store's closure in July.

"To celebrate the legacy of Xbox 360, we're working with our amazing publishing partners to bring you as many price reductions from our online store or from the Xbox 360 Store on the console," Microsoft wrote in a new blog post, adding it will be updating this list of deals again both next month and in July. All price reductions announced will remain until the store is closed this summer.

The company reiterated the store's upcoming closure will not affect a player's ability to play Xbox 360 games or any DLC that they have already purchased. "Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play," it wrote.

Here's the first batch of reductions on the Xbox 360 store:

Microsoft is set to close its Xbox 360 digital store on 29th July. In addition, the Microsoft Movies & TV app on the Xbox 360 will no longer function.

Of course, following this date, users will still be able to play Xbox 360 games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles via backward compatibility.