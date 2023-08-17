Xbox 360 digital store will close next July

Microsoft will close its Xbox 360 digital store next July, though anything purchased will still be accessible.

On 29th July 2024, Xbox 360 users will no longer be able to purchase new games, DLC, or other entertainment content from either the console store or the web-based marketplace.

In addition, the Microsoft Movies & TV app on the Xbox 360 will no longer function.

Of course, the store will continue as normal until that date next July.

After that time, any games purchased will still remain playable and deleted purchases can still be re-downloaded. Online multiplayer will also remain accessible for games already purchased (digitally or physically), as long as the publisher supports the servers.

Further, users will still be able to play Xbox 360 games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles via backward compatibility, and hundreds of games will remain available to purchase on those consoles.

"A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X/S the best place to play now and in the future," reads an Xbox blog post about the update.

"What has not changed is our commitment to preserving your ability to play the content you have already purchased on your preferred device, which means we are committed to supporting Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future - and you will still be able to play and re-download previously purchased content and connect with friends."

This coming November marks 18 years since the Xbox 360 first launched alongside the likes of Call of Duty 2, Kameo: Elements of Power, Perfect Dark Zero, and Project Gotham Racing 3.

The console was later home to games like Gear of War, Mass Effect, BioShock, Halo 3, Fable 2, and plenty more.

Looking ahead, Starfield is the next big Xbox release and will be available on Game Pass - preloads start today on Xbox Series X/S and PC.