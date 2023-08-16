Starfield preloads start tomorrow on Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC

If you're so eager to get stuck into Starfield the thought of having to wait even a second after launch fills you with shuddering anguish, there's some good news! Bethesda has announced that preloads will be available from tomorrow, 17th August.

The hugely anticipated Starfield - an ambitious mash-up of Garfield and Stars in Their Eyes - is still a little way off, of course, launching for PC and Xbox Series X/S on 6th September. Impatient sorts with languorous internet connects can, however, begin the potentially lengthy process of downloading its 125GB of space-fun well in advance as per today's announcement.

Those looking to play Starfield on Xbox Series X/S or on PC via the Windows Store can get their pre-load going starting tomorrow, 17th August, while Steam users will need to wait a little longer; Bethesda says preloads via Valve's store will begin on Wednesday, 30th August.

Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

Unfortunately, that does mean Steam users who've opted for Starfield's Digital Premium Edition in order to secure those five days of early access, starting 1st September, will have slightly more of a mad dash to get everything downloaded in time.

Regardless, Starfield is almost upon us, and if you you're looking for something to fill your time until its arrival, you can always brush up on its freshly revealed backstory in the interim. To be honest, I just want to learn more about its sandwiches.