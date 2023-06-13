Tomb Raider Netflix animation reportedly casts Doctor Who actor for second season

Netflix is yet to air the first episode of its Tomb Raider animation, but it already looks to have renewed the series for a second season.

Additionally, it appears that Ncuti Gatwa - star of Sex Education and the upcoming Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who - will join the cast.

As reported by What's on Netflix, Gatwa will voice Eshu, a new character for the franchise. Gatwa's Spotlight profile has been updated to include this role under the casting site's 'further' section.

The Tomb Raider animation's first series will focus on the events that follow Tomb Raider reboot trilogy's conclusion, after 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and stars Hayley Atwell (better known as Peggy Carter in numerous Marvel projects) as Lara Croft.

Atwell will be joined by Earl Baylon, reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the reboot trilogy, and Allen Maldonado (Black-ish, The Last OG) as tech expert Zip.

We still don't have a release date, but it the first season is expected to air sometime this year. Back in January, showrunner Tasha Huo assured fans the series was still coming, saying that "animation takes a long time, y'all, but the wait will be worth it".

Lots of exciting Tomb Raider news yesterday. And yes — we’re still working away on the anime. Animation takes a long time, y’all, but the wait will be worth it! pic.twitter.com/2C00xLzsCm — Tasha Huo, Dragonrider (@Tasha3point0) January 28, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This is not the only Tomb Raider adaptation in the works.

Along with the news Amazon will be working on and publishing the next Tomb Raider game, the company also has its own plans for a TV series based on the globe-trotting and pistol-wielding Lara Croft.

Sources state Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for Fleabag and Killing Eve, is attached to write this particular Tomb Raider TV project. However, the actor does not plan to star in the adaptation.