Here's how Hayley Atwell sounds as Lara Croft in Netflix's Tomb Raider anime

Hayley Atwell - known for her role as Peggy Carter in numerous Marvel projects - is set to voice Lara Croft in Netflix's upcoming Tomb Raider animation. While this has been known for a while now, we hadn't heard how the actress sounds in her new part. Until now.

In a sizzle reel shared by Netflix to promote the various animated shows on the streaming service, we finally hear Atwell's Lara speak. The show is set to take place after the events of the Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy, which comprised Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

These games rebooted the Tomb Raider series, and served as an origin story for Lara. As such, this Lara was less assured than the Lara we were first introduced to back in the 90s. However, judging by the most recent Netflix trailer, Atwell is bringing back some of that iconic confidence to the character. You can check it out for yourself below, at around the 40 seconds mark.

Other shows teased in this reel include the upcoming season of Arcane (Caitlyn and Vi!) and a new feature-length Wallace and Gromit installment (Feathers McGraw!).

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will make its Netflix debut on 10th October. "More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations," Netflix teases.

In addition to Netflix's series, Amazon also has a Tomb Raider TV project in the works with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached.