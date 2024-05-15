NieR developers join forces for new project that "might be NieR, it might not be NieR"

NieR series producer Yosuke Saito has joined NieR series director Yoko Taro on a new project, along with series composer Keiichi Okabe.

Saito revealed the news in an interview with former Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi in the latest Famitsu magazine (thanks Gematsu).

"I've been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now," said Saito. "I'll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be NieR, it might not be NieR. [Laughs] That's about all I can say for now."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Is the closure of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall's studios a sign the Xbox Game Pass publishing model is failing?Watch on YouTube

"I'm doing various things with the idea of creating something that does not yet exist," he continued. "I can't devote my time to that fully, so most of it has been left to the staff, but it's turning into something quite interesting. I'm looking forward to the day we can announce it."

The NieR series - published by Square Enix - has proven incredibly popular, specifically the PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata. In 2021, a remaster of NieR Replicant was released.

It's unknown what's next for the NieR series, though some fans believe Taro was teasing a new game in the series earlier this year. Is that what Saito and Okabe are also working on? We'll have to wait and see.

Still, if you're looking for something new to play in a similar vein, there's always Stellar Blade. Taro and Stellar Blade creative director Hyung-tae Kim discussed their games together, as both share similar themes and gameplay.

Taro even said Stellar Blade is superior to NieR: Automata (he's wrong).