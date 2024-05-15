Watch the Assassin's Creed Shadows reveal right here

Ubisoft is finally ready to lift the lid on Assassin's Creed Shadows, the upcoming entry in its historical stabathon series due to launch later this year, and set in fedual Japan.

The first Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer will go live today at 5pm UK time, and you can watch it just below. For those across the pond, that's 12pm Eastern, or 9am Pacific.

We're expecting to see confirmation of the game's major characters and release date - both of which have leaked online already - and a first glimpse at how Shadows will move the series' stealth mechanics forwards. We can be an Assassin ninja, surely?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the first major game in Ubisoft's series since 2020's Viking-set Valhalla, and the first game to be helmed by the talented Ubisoft Quebec team since 2018's Ancient Greece-set Odyssey.

The Assassin's Creed series turned 15 years old last year, and celebrated with the launch of the smaller-sized Mirage - originally intended as a Valhalla expansion.

Join us at 5pm UK time to discover what Assassin's Creed Shadows has in store.