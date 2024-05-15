Mario Game Boy classic added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has added more Game Boy classics to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription catalogue today, including the legendary Super Mario Land.

The new arrivals come as Game Boy passes its 35th birthday, and all date back to the handheld system's first year.

Accompanying Mario's first Game Boy adventure are Breakout puzzle clone Alleyway - which does also briefly feature the plumber mascot - and Baseball.

Japanese subscribers additionally get 1992 role-playing game Kaeru no Tame ni Kane wa Naru, officially translated as The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls. (And of course, you can create a Japanese account simply enough.)

The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls is an action RPG that never saw light of day outside Japan, though various elements pop up as Easter eggs in later Nintendo titles (such as Zelda: Link's Awakening). It has a side-scrolling Zelda vibe - though you can also transform into a frog or snake.

The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls. | Image credit: Nintendo

Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are included as part of the base Nintendo Switch Online expansion tier, which also provides NES and SNES titles. A smaller selection of Game Boy Advance and N64 games are also available, albeit via the pricier Expansion Pack tier.

With today's additions of Super Mario Land and Alleyway, Nintendo has added two of the most-requested remaining Game Boy titles to its catalogue. Is your favourite added? Here's a list of every Nintendo Switch Online game available to find out.