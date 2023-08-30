PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions getting global price increase from September

Sony has announced a global price increase for PlayStation Plus' 12-month subscription plans across all tiers of its service, with the changes coming into effect on 6th September.

As detailed at the bottom of its latest PlayStation Plus Monthly Games update, starting 6th September, UK subscribers will pay £59.99 for 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essential, up from £49.99, while 12 months of PlayStation Plus Extra increases from £83.99 to £99.99, and 12 months of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium rises from £99.99 to £119.99.

The PlayStation Plus price increases will be reflected globally, and Sony has provided updated pricing details for Europe, the US, and Japan as part of its announcement:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription

UK: £59.99 GBP, Europe: €71,99, US: $79.99 USD, Japan: 6,800 Yen

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription

UK: £99.99, Europe: €125,99, US: $134.99, Japan: 11,700 Yen

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription

UK: £119.99, Europe: €151,99, US: $159.99, Japan: 13,900 Yen

Sony notes all existing 12-month subscribers can continue to access PlayStation Plus at its current price until a renewal is made on or after 6th November, but warns that any subscription changes made beyond 6th September - including upgrades, downgrades, and the purchase of additional time - will bring the new pricing into effect.

Sony insists the newly announced price increase will enable it to "continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service", and is keen to stress that a 12-month plan still offers discounted access to the service compared with purchasing one- or three-month plans over a 12-month period. Following the price increase, for instance, a 12 month PlayStation Essential subscription will be approximately £20 cheaper than buying four three-month plans.