Jackbox is getting risqué with adults-only Naughty Pack

Let's be honest. Whenever playing a Jackbox party game, the urge is always there to make things a little bit more risqué than the developer may have originally had in mind. Don't lie, we all do it.

Well, it turns out that Jackbox is well aware of those players that like to 'go there' (wink, wink, nudge, nudge), and has devised an adult's only collection of games known as the Naughty Pack as a result. This pack will comprise three "provocative" games, which the Jackbox team promises will "deliver on laughter, wit, and a touch of irreverence".

What these three games are, however, remain a mystery for now. More will be revealed throughout the summer, the Jackbox team said, with the pack itself set to release later this year. In the meantime, you can watch a little teaser for the Jackbox Naughty Pack featuring a vibrating cardboard box and some cliché 'romantic evening' music below.

Jackbox has been releasing packs of minigames ever since its initial instalment back in 2014 (yes, it really has been a decade). It's most recent release was The Jackbox Party Pack 10, which our Tom took a look at last year.

"This latest crop of games from the annual franchise offers a familiar mix of instant favourites, as well as those you feel could still grow on you through further play. And, most importantly, there's often room for you to be as rude as you'd like," he wrote after his time with Jackbox Party Pack 10.

Oh, Tom... it sounds like it's all about to get so much ruder.