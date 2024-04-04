Red Dead Redemption 2 audio bloopers unearthed in game files

One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has been rootling around in the game's audio files, and uncovered some behind the scenes bloopers as a result.

These bloopers and audio files give us a little peek behind the curtain at Rockstar's creative process, something it is famously very secretive about.

One such blooper shared by YouTube channel Red Dead Redemption Stories (thanks, IGN) sees Dutch actor Benjamin Davis accidently slip out of character for a moment or two, and - as many of us do when things go wrong - verbalise his exasperation with an expletive.

In another audio clip, Red Dead Redemption 2's actors can be heard walking across the stage where the game was filmed, with the floor beneath them creaking. An echo can also be heard during the dialogue. Meanwhile, some lines that didn't make it into the final release have also been found.

"Maybe this is the closest to a behind the scenes we get," the video's uploader wrote.

This is a sentiment shared by high-profile Rockstar fan account @videotechuk_. Sharing a snippet from Red Dead Redemption Stories' video, the account noted we have "never really got close to an internal blooper since Vice City", commending Red Dead Redemption Stories on its find.

You can check out the full video for yourself below (if it is Dutch's swearing you are after, that happens at the 3:10 mark). "Everything previous to that timestamp might also be interesting, it depends how deep you are in the Red Dead Redemption lore," Red Dead Redemption Stories said.

As for Rockstar, it is currently working on the next entry in its long-running Grand Theft Auto series.

While we still don't have a release date for GTA 6 yet, the developer recently told staff to return to the office five days a week. Studio management cited security and productivity as reasons for this change, which comes into effect this month.