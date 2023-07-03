Red Dead Redemption remaster rumours swirl

Word of a re-release for Rockstar's original Red Dead Redemption is doing the rounds, ahead of a potential reveal in the not-too-distant future.

A fresh rating for Red Dead Redemption via the leaky Korean Ratings Board popped up last week, setting tongues wagging that Rockstar had quietly submitted a fresh version of its cowboy classic to be approved for release.

Details of that listing pointed to a new console version of the game (thanks, Gematsu), rather than anything only for PC.

Newscast: This week's biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft.Watch on YouTube

This isn't the first time that word of a Red Dead Redemption remaster has been reported. In July 2022, a Kotaku report claimed that work on Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto 4 remasters had been under way within Rockstar, but that these projects had been shelved due to the poor reception of the GTA Trilogy release.

A year later, the author of that piece has now said via Twitter that he's heard the Red Dead remaster had simply been "taking a pause", and that Rockstar understands the demand for the project to see release.

Eurogamer has contacted Rockstar for comment.

Finally, over the weekend, former IGN writer Colin Moriarty also chimed in, claiming via his Patreon podcast that he had seen "confirmation that this is real", following the Korean ratings board's listing.

Red Dead Redemption launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010, and has never been re-released. It has also, infamously, never been launched on PC, for reasons known only to Rockstar itself.

Fans of the original game have called upon Rockstar to re-release a version of it made within the Red Dead Redemption 2 engine, and pointed to the fact that much of the original's map is already there to be re-used.

The two games' stories are very much two halves of the same whole - with the second acting as a prequel to the first, set during the days when Red Dead 1's John Marston roamed the Wild West as part of an infamous gang of outlaws. It sure would be nice to play through the original again.

Currently, you can only play the game on current gen consoles via Xbox's backwards compatibility. Mysteriously, it was removed from Sony's PlayStation streaming service late last year.