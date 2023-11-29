Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Red Dead Redemption writer joins Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser's studio

Alongside Rockstar veteran Lazlow Jones.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Red Dead Redemption series writer Michael Unsworth has joined Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser's Absurd Ventures studio as head of story and creative management.

Absurd Ventures was officially unveiled back in June, marking Houser's first high-profile video game project since departing Rockstar - following an "extended break" - in 2020.

Absurd describes itself as a studio focused on "building narrative worlds, creating characters, and writing stories for a diverse variety of genres" that span a variety of mediums - with the studio specifically calling out live-action, animation, video games and other interactive content, books, graphic novels, scripted podcasts, and more.

Absurd Ventures trailer thing.

As spotted by BeGeek, Rockstar's former vice president of writing Michael Unsworth - who co-wrote both Red Dead Redemption games, and has contributed dialogue to the likes of LA Noire, GTA 4, and GTA 5 - joined Asburd in October, having departed from Rockstar this August after 16 years with the company.

Unsworth isn't the only Rockstar veteran to have joined Houser at Absurd Ventures, either; former writer and producer Lazlow Jones - who left the GTA maker in 2020 - has been with Absurd since June 2021, where he's serving as executive producer.

There's no word yet on what Absurd is working on, but the studio's website has a bunch of abstract nonsense to peruse and ponder while we await further details.

