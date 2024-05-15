Final Fantasy 14 TTRPG is so popular there's a second print before it's even out

Final Fantasy 14 is getting an official TTRPG, but it's already sold out and set to receive a second print run.

The tabletop game based on the MMORPG was announced last September and is based on the base game A Realm Reborn, allowing players to take on the role of a pre-made Warrior, White Mage, Dragoon or Black Mage, or make their own character from scratch.

Its release is later this month, but already sold out and with a second print coming due to popular demand (thanks Dicebreaker).

The game remains available to pre-order on the Square Enix website, priced £50.99. The set contains all the necessary pieces, including books, character sheets, and dice. However, it remains unclear whether the game is based on an existing system like Dungeons & Dragons, or something new.

The TTRPG boxset | Image credit: Square Enix

It's no surprise, really, that it's proven so popular, considering Final Fantasy 14 is Square Enix's most profitable game.

The MMO proved so popular after Endwalker's release, the game was removed from sale. A sell-out TTRPG requiring a second print is a fitting parallel.

The TTRPG also fits with Square Enix's new strategy, unveiled earlier this week alongside its latest financial report.

While video games struggled to drive profits due to high development costs and underperforming sales, Square Enix's merchandise sector saw a 52 percent increase in profit year-on-year.

Square Enix will also "leverage IP across media formats", boosted by an integration with merchandise. In short, expect more initiatives like the Final Fantasy 14 TTRPG in the future.

For Final Fantasy 14 itself, next expansion Dawntrail is set to release next month.