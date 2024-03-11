How to complete the Blaidd questline in Elden Ring

Blaidd takes the form of a wolf warrior and has a fairly extensive quest that you can follow throughout your playthrough of Elden Ring.

While it's a lengthy questline, it's worth it. At the end you'll get rewarded with the Royal Greatsword and armour set

The Blaidd questline, the half-wolf, also takes you around the game's world where you'll see places that you might not have discovered otherwise.

On this page:

Where to find Blaidd

Head to the Mistwood in the east of Limgrave. This is the wooded area north-west of Fort Haight.

This is where you will see and hear Blaidd for the first time. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

You hear a howl at Mistwood Ruins, but you can't do anything else yet. Go to the Church of Elleh and speak to the merchant Kalé about the howling you just witnessed. He will teach you the gesture Finger Snap.

Go back to the Mistwood Ruins and you'll see Blaidd sitting at the highest point. Use the new gesture close to him and he will jump down.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Talk to Blaidd to find out that he is on the hunt for a knight called Darriwil.

Second encounter

The second encounter with Blaidd takes place in Limgrave at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol.

In this fight, you can summon Blaidd to help you. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is locked up in this prison. Click on the seal and you can summon Blaidd to help you in this fight.

After defeating Darriwil, talk to Blaidd again and he will give you a two Somber Smithing Stones. He then tells you about a blacksmith called Iji, who can be found near the Kingsrealm Ruins in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Blaidd points out Iji's location to you. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Talk to Iji on the road leading to Caria Manor and say that Blaidd sent you. This will unlock the Carian Filigreed Crest talisman in Iji's trade menu.

Meet Blaidd at the Siofra River

Blaidd's quest is closely related to Ranni's quest at some points. After you have met Ranni in her tower in the Three Sisters area and accepted her mission, you will meet Blaidd again by the Siofra River.

In the Mistwood, use the fountain leading to Siofra right next to the Minor Erdtree at this point:

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Travel down and you will meet Blaidd east of the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace near a spiritspring. Talk to him and he will send you to Seluvis (whose tower became accessible after the start of the Ranni quest) and then to Sorceress Sellen.

The meeting with Blaidd at Siofra River is only an intermediate step and can be skipped. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Note: If you have already started the Radahn Festival, which takes place in Redmane Castle in Caelid, and met Blaidd there, the meeting at Siofra will be skipped and you will continue with the fourth point below.

Meet Blaidd in Redmane Castle

Either way, Blaidd will next appear in Redmane Castle, where he and other NPCs (such as Alexander) are standing in the plaza just before the boss fight against Starscourge Radahn.

Summon Blaidd in the fight against Radahn and talk to him again after your victory. He is standing right next to the Starscourge Radahn Site of Grace.

Fifth meeting

After defeating Radahn, Iji locks Blaidd inside the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Limgrave, where you can listen to some additional dialogue and free the poor guy. This step is optional.

Blaidd will remain in the prison until you either free him from it or until Ranni's quest has been completed.

If you like, you can free Blaidd from the seal prison. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Important: "Completing Ranni's quest" means that you must have the Dark Moon Greatsword. It is not enough just to give Ranni the Fingerslayer Blade from the Night's Sacred Ground.

Complete Blaidd's quest

After Ranni's quest is over, Blaidd finds himself sitting in front of Ranni's Tower in the Three Sisters area. He has become an enemy.

If you want to complete his quest, you have no choice but to kill Blaidd. He drops the Royal Greatsword and his armour set, apart from the helmet (which you can find in Seluvis's Tower). You have now completed Blaidd's side quest.

