Time is running out to prepare for Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree releases on 21st June - that's just 10 days away.

Now is not the time to procrastinate, Tarnished! The Land of Shadow awaits, but it seems some players still haven't completed the necessary requirements.

Indeed, a social post on X has gone viral for noting only 37.8 percent of Steam players have the achievement for defeating Mohg, a boss that must be beaten to access Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Are you one of these people? Then don't delay!

There is an achievement on Steam for beating Mogh. Which the @ELDENRING devs have said you have to beat for the DLC. 37.8% of Steam players have this achievement.



This means that 62.2% of Steam players that have Elden Ring...



Will not be able to play the DLC! 🤣 — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) June 10, 2024

As FromSoftware has previously stated, in order to access Shadow of the Erdtree players will need to:

From there, players will access the expansion by interacting with the ominous withered hand of Miquella protruding from the egg in the Mohg battle arena.

But is there anything else you should do to prepare?

Firstly, we've got the Shadow of the Erdtree preload times and file sizes, so make sure you've got enough space on your hard drive. You can also check the system requirements if you're on PC to make sure your rig meets the minimum.

Now is also a good time to optimise your build and choose the best weapons. Shadow of the Erdtree is set to offer a high level of challenge, so get practising and level up your character and favourite weapons. You should also spend some time deciding what to wear, because you'll want to look your best for Messmer.

You'll want the best talismans too to get the most out of your build, plus there's an achievement attached to the legendary talismans.

Lastly, items like your flasks will carry over, so make sure you've collected enough Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears to level up your flasks to maximum potency.

With that you'll be all set to explore the Land of Shadow on 21st June!