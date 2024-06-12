Elden Ring: Castle Sol walkthrough

Castle Sol is a location in Elden Ring on the Mountaintop of the Giants.

You can find the castle in the north of the area if you ride west from the Site of Grace 'Snow Valley Ruins Overlook' and look for a place to drop with the cliffs on your right. The Death Rite Bird also appears here as a boss, but nobody needs to worry about that. It's optional. Regardless, Castle Sol is a treacherous place to explore, so read on below for our Castle Sol walkthrough to help you get through it safely.

Castle Sol walkthrough

Next to the walking mausoleum you will discover the castle, next to a new Site of Grace.

Here's where you find the entrance to the castle. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

The first thing you see in the courtyard is a Lion Guardian, who gets reinforcements from their wounded friend. Take them both out and beware of their ice breath. They drop a total of 2x Somber Smithing Stone (7), 2x Beast Blood and 4x Old Fang.

After this danger has been averted, you will find a corpse with 1x Golden Rune (10) in the south-east of the courtyard. Below the wooden platform in the east lies another corpse with 1x Smithing Stone (5).

Now go through the wooden barricades towards the north-west and follow the path between the walls to a room full of slugs on the left.

Let's see what's in here. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Take out the slimy beasts and grab 1x Nascent Butterfly before climbing up the ladder.

Collect 5x Fan Dagger from the corpse. Now follow the course of the wall to the west, then south-west and further along the walkable path.

Meanwhile, castle guards will attack you. One in close combat, the others with firebombs and ballistae.

The ballistae in particular are extremely dangerous, even for high-level characters. Run through the area, over the wooden bridge to the north-east, up the stairs on the left and try to get behind the shooters as quickly as possible to take them out.

Hurry up at this point, otherwise it will end badly. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Behind the second shooter you will discover a corpse with 1x Smithing Stone (6) and a ladder down. Use it.

In the room you end up in, grab the painting "Sorcerer". This is one of seven collectible paintings in Elden Ring, and if you go to the locaiton it depicts, you'll find a treasure. For now, though, open the wooden door into the courtyard and continue forward.

A new painting. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

There are a few wolves on the right, along with an annoying bird with blades on its feet.

Keep quiet and you'll find 3x Thawfrost Boluses near some crates on the right. Follow the path further south/south-west and you'll find 5x Freezing Grease at the end of the walkable wooden platform.

Return to the spot behind the dogs, where you can enter and pass through the northern building. Kill the ghost guards in the next area and use the wooden stairs on the left to find 1x Golden Rune (10).

Be careful with these guys. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Further south, a ghost knight appears in front of the stairs leading to the next Site of Grace 'Church of the Eclipse'. On the wall to the left is another corpse with 1x Thawfrost Boluses and next to it is a ladder leading to a corpse with 1x Smithing Stone (5).

Head north to a corpse with 1x Golden Rune (9). To the left of this, a wooden bridge leads to two wolves with an Exile Soldier (who will drop his halberd if you are lucky). The path ends at a corpse above the wall, which gives us 1x Stonesword Key.

Now, go back to the Site of Grace. In the church, you will find an approachable ghostly figure and the Eclipse Shotel at the altar.

Take the eastern exit from the church. Go to the boss through the opposite building, but first walk round the church to the right and take the ladder up.

Get up the ladder. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Kill the crossbowman and you will reach this spot with a few steps to the right:

Jump onto the neighbouring roof. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Jump onto the roof, climb down the ladder and you will end up in a room full of rats guarding 3x Smithing Stone (7).

Leave the room, keep to the right and you will discover a body with 1x Rune Arc. Return to the ladder behind the Church of the Eclipse.

A difficult enemy lurks below. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Climb up the ladder again and follow the course of the wall south-westwards to a ladder.

Another Exile Knight awaits you at the bottom, this time one with two swords. He heals himself and diligently uses teleportation to land behind you. After the victory, loot the corpse on the wooden platform, which leaves us the Cerulean Amber Medallion +1.

Back in the church, take the eastern exit one last time and enter the building directly opposite.

Inside, use the target fixation to spot the Albinaurics crouching in the dark corners. There are three of them on the lower level.

These guys are alive and sound the alarm. | Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Up the stairs you'll find 1x Smithing Stone (6), but be careful here: The guy in the hanging cage is alive and will sound the alarm, which calls two additional enemies to the scene.

This little routine can happen again further up, albeit this time with a knight wielding two swords, in addition to the other knight who is already patrolling the area.

Outside, you will discover a lever that can be used to activate the lift. Travel down once, collect 1x Furcalling Finger Remedy in the familiar area and then you can face the boss at the top.

Continue to boss: Commander Niall.