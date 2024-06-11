Elden Ring: All Painting locations and rewards

The Paintings are items in Elden Ring that depict specific landscape motifs. A total of seven paintings are hidden in The Lands Between, and if you have the paintings in your bag and search for the place they depict, you will find a special reward.

This only works if you have collected the corresponding painting, however, so you'll need to find each one if you want to see the ghostly figure who'll be sitting on a chair at the location depicted (the artist behind the painting, perhaps?), who will leave your reward behind.

In this guide, we will show you where to find all seven Paintings in Elden Ring and which locations they will lead you to.

Homing Instinct Painting

Where to find : The Artist's Shack in east Limgrave.

: The Artist's Shack in east Limgrave. Depicted location : Northwest of the Site of Grace 'Seaside Ruins' and a short distance southwest of the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave (near the bats).

: Northwest of the Site of Grace 'Seaside Ruins' and a short distance southwest of the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave (near the bats). Reward: Incantation Scarab (Helmet).

Prophecy Painting

Where to find : In Stormveil Castle. When you arrive at the inner fortified courtyard (where the Omen and his dog are loitering), there's a small room containing the painting.

: In Stormveil Castle. When you arrive at the inner fortified courtyard (where the Omen and his dog are loitering), there's a small room containing the painting. Depicted location : Behind the Church of Pilgrimage on the Weeping Peninsula (looking north-west towards Stormveil Castle).

: Behind the Church of Pilgrimage on the Weeping Peninsula (looking north-west towards Stormveil Castle). Reward: Warhawk Ashes.

Resurrection Painting

Where to find : In the Artist's Shack in Liurnia (north-west of the Carian Study Hall).

: In the Artist's Shack in Liurnia (north-west of the Carian Study Hall). Depicted location : Head south-east from the Site of Grace 'Behind Caria Manor' (you must have completed Caria Manor and defeated Loretta). In the graveyard near the Albinaurics you will see the skeleton sitting (with a view of the Raya Lucaria Academy).

: Head south-east from the Site of Grace 'Behind Caria Manor' (you must have completed Caria Manor and defeated Loretta). In the graveyard near the Albinaurics you will see the skeleton sitting (with a view of the Raya Lucaria Academy). Reward: 1x Larval Tear, Juvenile Scholar Cap, Juvenile Scholar Robe.

Redmane Painting

Where to find : In Sellia, Town of Sorcery, in a building on the right-hand side of the main street (directly south of the Sellia map symbol).

: In Sellia, Town of Sorcery, in a building on the right-hand side of the main street (directly south of the Sellia map symbol). Depicted location : North-east of Fort Faroth and south of the Minor Erdtree.

: North-east of Fort Faroth and south of the Minor Erdtree. Reward: Ash of War: Rain of Arrows.

The path to this painting's depicted location is a little awkward, so here's a more detailed explanation of how to ge there. First, go south-east of the Erdtree (Dragonbarrow) to this spot:

Drop onto the root below and then continue downwards bit by bit. Torrent will help you make the difficult jumps. Ignore the golem, as it's not worth the effort, but do grab the Rune Arc next to him, as you continue down to get to the painting's location.

Champion's Song Painting

Where to find : In the Shaded Castle on the Altus Plateau. Head north/northeast from the Site of Grace 'Shaded Castle Ramparts' and you will see a poisoned area on the left with a wooden shelter containing the painting.

: In the Shaded Castle on the Altus Plateau. Head north/northeast from the Site of Grace 'Shaded Castle Ramparts' and you will see a poisoned area on the left with a wooden shelter containing the painting. Depicted location : South-west of the Site of Grace 'Rampartside Path' on the Altus Plateau, on the area where you fight the Ancient Dragon Lansseax. The spirit faces west towards the Sainted Hero's Grave.

: South-west of the Site of Grace 'Rampartside Path' on the Altus Plateau, on the area where you fight the Ancient Dragon Lansseax. The spirit faces west towards the Sainted Hero's Grave. Reward: Harp Bow.

Flightless Bird Painting

Where to find : In Leyndell, Royal Capital. Make your way to the Site of Grace 'Western Capital Rampart' and from there you will reach the Fortified Manor (a building with the same structure as the Roundtable Hold). You will find the painting on the ground floor next to the Site of Grace 'Fortified Manor, First Floor'.

: In Leyndell, Royal Capital. Make your way to the Site of Grace 'Western Capital Rampart' and from there you will reach the Fortified Manor (a building with the same structure as the Roundtable Hold). You will find the painting on the ground floor next to the Site of Grace 'Fortified Manor, First Floor'. Depicted location : Dominula, Windmill Village. Go to this location in the north of the Altus Plateau, defeat the Godskin Apostle and search further south for the ghost on the cliffs.

: Dominula, Windmill Village. Go to this location in the north of the Altus Plateau, defeat the Godskin Apostle and search further south for the ghost on the cliffs. Reward: Incantation 'Fire's Deadly Sin'.

Sorcerer Painting

Where to find : In Castle Sol. In the inner courtyard, you have to run past the ballistas across the bridge. Behind the second shooter, a ladder leads down into a building. It will take you to the room with the painting.

: In Castle Sol. In the inner courtyard, you have to run past the ballistas across the bridge. Behind the second shooter, a ladder leads down into a building. It will take you to the room with the painting. Depicted location : South-west of Castle Sol, on the side of the bridge north-west of the Stargazer's Ruins (facing east towards the crescent moon).

: South-west of Castle Sol, on the side of the bridge north-west of the Stargazer's Ruins (facing east towards the crescent moon). Reward: Greathood.