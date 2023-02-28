Elden Ring expansion confirmed by FromSoftware

FromSoftware has confirmed that an Elden Ring expansion is indeed on the way.

Called Shadow of the Erdtree, it's currently "in development" so the release date is unknown.

The developer shared the news on Twitter. "Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together," it said. "An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between."

So what might this expansion include?

Artwork accompanying the post features a blonde figure riding who appears to be Torrent, the player's mount. The world is desolate, full of ghostly apparitions and fog. A dying Erdtree leans in the background.

Is the blonde figure Miquella, brother to Malenia? Fans have long suspected that DLC would focus on his story. It looks like the Erdtree is corrupted too - perhaps by the Haligtree?

But what is this ghostly realm? Does this take place in Miquella's dreamworld? Or might this take place after one of the game's six endings?

This isn't the first piece of DLC for Elden Ring, following the Colosseum update from December last year that added multiplayer PvP battles.

This expansion announcement comes a year after Elden Ring was released. In that time, it's sold over 20m copies - a staggering amount.