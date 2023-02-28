If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring expansion confirmed by FromSoftware

Rise again, Tarnished.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree artwork

FromSoftware has confirmed that an Elden Ring expansion is indeed on the way.

Called Shadow of the Erdtree, it's currently "in development" so the release date is unknown.

The developer shared the news on Twitter. "Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together," it said. "An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between."

Watch on YouTube
The Colosseum Update

So what might this expansion include?

Artwork accompanying the post features a blonde figure riding who appears to be Torrent, the player's mount. The world is desolate, full of ghostly apparitions and fog. A dying Erdtree leans in the background.

Is the blonde figure Miquella, brother to Malenia? Fans have long suspected that DLC would focus on his story. It looks like the Erdtree is corrupted too - perhaps by the Haligtree?

But what is this ghostly realm? Does this take place in Miquella's dreamworld? Or might this take place after one of the game's six endings?

This isn't the first piece of DLC for Elden Ring, following the Colosseum update from December last year that added multiplayer PvP battles.

This expansion announcement comes a year after Elden Ring was released. In that time, it's sold over 20m copies - a staggering amount.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch