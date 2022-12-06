If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring multiplayer Colosseum update available tomorrow

Would jewel believe it.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Elden Ring's Colosseum is finally open for business.

Surprise! Elden Ring is finally getting its long-expected Colosseum mode in a free update - and it arrives for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles tomorrow, 7th December.

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco confirmed the news via Twitter this afternoon with a brief trailer showing the new update in action.

The update promises multiplayer action where you can fight alongside friends to take on the game's Colosseum, or fight against them in new PVP modes.

Watch on YouTube
Elden Ring's long-awaited Colosseum update arrives tomorrow.

This update has been a long time coming, with hints at its existence discovered months ago by fans poking around in Elden Ring's files.

Indeed, boundary-breaking videos have already given players a peek inside the colosseum structure courtesy of prolific dataminer Lance McDonald - this is one to be found in Limgrave, to the east of Stormveil Castle.

Other colosseums can be seen jutting out from Caelid's coastline, and set high above Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Bandai Namco has remained schtum on it all until now.

Scratch this off the list of things we were expecting at The Game Awards later this week - unless there's... more?

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch