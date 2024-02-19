Elden Ring The Convergence mod offers "exhaustive overhaul" of entire game

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Player character in Elden Ring poses with curved flaming sword
Image credit: Convergence Team.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
3 comments

The Convergence mod for Elden Ring is out now, offering an "exhaustive overhaul" of the game.

Available on NexusMods, The Convergence makes major changes from the very beginning of the game. Now players will need to choose from one of 27 new classes - each with its own unique progression path - that will determine the player's starting location in the world.

The original game features 10 classes, but these are starting points from which the player has freedom to develop in any direction. The Convergence, then, has a more formal structure for players to follow that cements typical builds.

Cover image for YouTube video19 Elden Ring Starting Tips for Beginners - ELDEN RING BEGINNER TIPS ps5 GAMEPLAY
19 Elden Ring Starting Tips for Beginners

There's plenty more: boss resurrection to replay bosses; the Erdtree Network to teleport around the world; crafting recipes unlocked from the start; and overhauled dungeons with expanded areas.

There's new stuff too: new bosses, new equipment, and new spells. You can read it all in the 24 pages of patch notes.

This has been a huge amount of work that was first teased back in June 2022, and follows a similar mod made for Dark Souls 3 that proved very popular.

At the least, it should tide over fans until the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This was rumoured for February, but we still don't have any form of release date.

Still, recent updates to Steam suggest an announcement could be on the way soon.

