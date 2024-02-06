Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in development at Tencent

Rune-r has it.

Elden Ring players facing off against each other
Image credit: FromSoftware
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
18 comments

Tencent is developing an Elden Ring mobile game, according to a new report.

The company acquired the licensing rights to Elden Ring from owner FromSoftware in 2022, Reuters reports, and a team was put together to work on a prototype. Sources say development on the project has been "slow".

Tencent is reportedly seeking to turn its Elden Ring mobile version as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, like Genshin Impact.

Cover image for YouTube videoElden Ring for dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask) PS5 GAMEPLAY
Elden Ring for Dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask)

In the same year Tencent reportedly acquired the licensing rights to Elden Ring from FromSoftware, it also increased its stake in the developer to 16.25 percent.

Tencent's foray into licensed mobile games has been quiet and unsuccessful recently, according to another report that the company internally cancelled a Nier mobile game.

We're still awaiting news on when Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will release, one year from its announcement. Recent updates to Elden Ring on Steam have been the latest sign we might hear something soon, and rumours sparked by a retailer leak at the end of last year suggested it'll be out this month.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Elden Ring

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Bandai Namco Entertainment FromSoftware PC PS4 PS5 RPG Tencent Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments