Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in development at Tencent

Tencent is developing an Elden Ring mobile game, according to a new report.

The company acquired the licensing rights to Elden Ring from owner FromSoftware in 2022, Reuters reports, and a team was put together to work on a prototype. Sources say development on the project has been "slow".

Tencent is reportedly seeking to turn its Elden Ring mobile version as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, like Genshin Impact.

In the same year Tencent reportedly acquired the licensing rights to Elden Ring from FromSoftware, it also increased its stake in the developer to 16.25 percent.

Tencent's foray into licensed mobile games has been quiet and unsuccessful recently, according to another report that the company internally cancelled a Nier mobile game.

We're still awaiting news on when Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will release, one year from its announcement. Recent updates to Elden Ring on Steam have been the latest sign we might hear something soon, and rumours sparked by a retailer leak at the end of last year suggested it'll be out this month.