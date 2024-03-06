Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree pre-order deals and where to buy the collector's edition

Shadow of the Erdtree is the first expansion for Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, and is set to release on 21 June 2024 for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Over two years after Elden Ring's launch, the hugely successful open-world RPG is getting an enourmous expansion that will give players lots of new places to explore, enemies to fight, and weapons to master. We've shared everything we know about the new Elden Ring DLC in our other guide.

Down below you can find out where to buy the expansion, and the cheapest place to get the base game if you haven't already. FromSoftware have also made a collector's edition for Shadow of the Erdtree, featuring an impressive figurine and artbook, and you can find out where to pre-order it down below too.

Shadow of the Erdtree Editions and bonus content

There are four editions for the Shadow of the Erdtree Elden Ring expansion: standard edition, premium bundle edition, deluxe edition, and the collector's edition. The premium and deluxe editions offer some digital bonuses, while the collector's edition also has some physical bonuses. Pre-ordering any edition of the expansion will also give you access to a new in-game gesture straight away. You can see what you get in each edition by scrolling down or using the jump links below:

Shadow of the Erdtree standard edition

The base version of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is digital-only and costs £34.99/$39.99. You'll need to have a copy of Elden Ring to play it too.

Shadow of the Erdtree premium bundle edition

The premium bundle edition gives you the expansion plus the digital artbook and original soundtrack for the expansion.

Shadow of the Erdtree deluxe edition

The deluxe edition is a combination of the Shadow of the Erdtree premium bundle edition and the base game of Elden Ring, so if you haven't got the base game and want to jump into it with the DLC ready to go, this version is for you.

Shadow of the Erdtree collector's edition

It's not everyday you get a collector's edition for some DLC, but Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree is going big in every way. If you can snap up this edition, you get a digital copy of the expansion (but not the base game), the stunning 46cm Messmer the Impaler statue, a physical copy of the artbook, and the digital soundtrack.

Elden Ring Base game

If you haven't played Elden Ring yet but Shadow of the Erdtree has piqued your interest, here are the cheapest places to pick the base game up so you can get up to speed before 21 June.

We'll continue to update this if pre-order prices for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion change, if any new bonus content is announced, and with any stock changes or if any new retailers are stocking the collector's edition. You can also get your lore cap on and have a read of Eurogamer's article breaking down everything we know about Shadow of the Erdtree to get you ready for release.